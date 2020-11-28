Tony Pulis pleased with effort of Sheffield Wednesday players

Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis praised the attitude shown by his players since he took charge following their 0-0 draw at home to Stoke.

After a quiet opening 15 minutes Kadeem Harris had the first opportunity, sending a low drive just inches wide of Joe Bursik’s left-hand post.

John Obi Mikel then came to Stoke’s rescue, clearing off the line to keep out a firm drive from Harris.

Stoke made a strong start to the second period with Tyrese Campbell putting a shot on target which was saved by Joe Wildsmith.

Sam Vokes went close to scoring a stoppage-time winner for Stoke, firing on target from 12 yards out, but Wildsmith was equal to it.

Pulis – who managed Stoke between 2002-2005 and 2006-2013, said: “I’ve been in charge for three games and the players’ attitude to having a go has been absolutely first-class.

“Today we were solid against a very, very good side who’ve got a great depth of quality right through the team.

“We’re short in areas that we need to address. The more you stay in the game, the more you understand that you need leg beaters, good quality off set-plays and people who want to score from set-plays.

“You also need goals and people who can sniff that goal out for you. We need to get through to the window and fingers crossed then, if we possibly can, get some more quality in.

“To win games of football, you’ve got to have it at both ends. You can’t just have it at one end.

“You can’t fault the players for their effort. It’s going to be a tough gig, this one.

“I could go into loads of things about what players were doing or weren’t doing, but that’s for me and the players.”

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill said: “It was a tough game and we knew it would be a tough game, coming here.

“Sheffield Wednesday, under Tony, will be difficult to beat, but I thought we had a lot of control in the game. The important thing was to not lose the game so we’ll take the point.

“There wasn’t a lot in the game. We had a chance at the end, but I didn’t think we looked like conceding.

“It was one of those games when we just couldn’t find that little bit of quality to win the game.

“We played against a team who obviously had a difficult start to the season, having to deal with a points deduction and a new manager coming in.

“This will not be an easy place to come and win games so overall, if we can’t win the game, we make sure we take something from it.

“I think the players we brought in during the summer have made us better and we’ve got a good group of lads who are determined to progress with the club.”