Torino coach Ventura laments Europa draw

Split's European campaign began in early July and the Croatian side have already played six matches to book a showdown with their Serie A opponents.

The Croatian top-flight season is also under way and Ventura believes that will prove beneficial to Ivan Matic's charges.

He told Torino's official website: "We haven't been particularly lucky. We will be playing a team much further ahead of us [in preparation].

"Until now they have already played nine official matches, six in Europa League qualification and three in the League, and they haven't lost at all."

Torino easily beat Swedish minnows Brommapojkarna in their opening Europa League qualifier, and Ventura has warned his side that Split will pose a much sterner test.

"Their level is far superior to that of Brommapojkarna, so it will be a much more difficult round for us.

"But, if we have ambitions it doesn't really matter who our opponents are. We need to worry about ourselves when we face them."