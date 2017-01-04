Torino make Falque deal permanent, sign Iturbe on loan

Torino have exercised their purchase option on Iago Falque and signed Juan Iturbe on loan from Roma.

Winger Falque joined Torino on loan from Roma with an option to make the deal permanent back in July.

The Spaniard has since scored eight goals in 15 Serie A appearances, with his performances convincing Torino to use their option to buy him outright.

Striker Iturbe has endured a difficult career at Roma, who he joined in 2014 from Verona.

The Argentina-born Paraguay international has scored just three league goals in 44 appearances and spent the second half of last season on loan at Premier League side Bournemouth, but featured only twice.

But, should he impress at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, then the club will be able to make his deal permanent, with a purchase option included in his loan contract.

"Iturbe is a complete forward, a winger of recognised ability. We believe he has all the qualities to be an important part of our side," Torino president Urbano Cairo said in a statement.

"His expectations are identical to ours, the desire to do even better without setting limits for ourselves."

Torino are eighth in Serie A going into Sunday's meeting with Sassuolo.