Torosidis targets silverware with Roma

The Greece international is now tied to the capital club until May 2017 and believes Rudi Garcia can push the side onto the next level after challenging for the Scudetto last season.

Roma started the campaign with 10 consecutive wins but were unable to stop the Juventus juggernaut collecting a third-successive title under Antonio Conte.

Ashley Cole, Antonio Sanabria, Salih Ucan, Leandro Paredes, Juan Iturbe and Urby Emanuelson have all moved to Stadio Olimpico during the close-season while star midfielder Miralem Pjanic also committed his future to the club.

Since moving to Italy from Olympiacos in January 2013, the defender has made 34 appearances in all competitions and battled Maicon to be first-choice right-back last season.

He now aims to make the position his own and help Roma lift their first trophy since a Coppa Italia triumph in 2008.

"I want to stay here because it is a great team and has big goals," said the defender. "I want to win something with this club.

"We all want to win the Scudetto, but it will be a difficult season, made of great games. We must be ready for the commitments we face.

"Next year will be challenging, we have to play three competitions – Serie A, Italian Cup and Champions League."