Torres calm and smiling - Bergantinos visits Atletico star in hospital

Deportivo La Coruna midfielder Alex Bergantinos said Fernando Torres is doing "very well" and "smiling" after a sickening head injury, though the Atletico Madrid star does not remember the incident.

Bergantinos visited Torres in hospital after the Atletico forward appeared to be knocked unconscious before hitting the turf following a clash of heads with the Deportivo player late in the encounter on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Spaniard denied any malice in the incident and asked for forgiveness before making a trip to check on Torres at Modelo Hospital, where an initial CT scan on the European Championship and World Cup winner came back clear, having been carried off on a stretcher.

"He is very well and happy. They have told him how he is and he has understood perfectly," Bergantinos told Cope.

"He told me to be calm and that these things happen.

"He told me that something like this happened years ago.

"He was calm and even smiling. He remembers an occasion he had and other things, but he does not remember anything about our collision."

LaLiga strugglers Deportivo managed to hold Atletico to a 1-1 draw on home soil but all of the focus was on Torres.

New Deportivo head coach Pepe Mel was relieved to hear of Torres' positive prognosis after both sets of players were visibly shaken and close to tears.

"I have just spoken to German Mono Burgos and he told me that they are relaxed, Fernando is fine. So, happy for that," he said.

"We had some anguished minutes seeing the gestures from the players around him. So, in that respect, very happy."