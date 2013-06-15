Torres: Mourinho can help me be the best again

Mourinho has said Torres can still play an important role at the London club despite a disappointing run since he left Liverpool two-and-a-half years ago for a British record fee of 50 million pounds.

Torres, who is with the Spain squad at the Confederations Cup in Brazil, told As sports daily he wanted to complete his Chelsea contract, which expires at the end of June 2016.

"I want to see out the contract I signed, carry on winning titles and I would like to be the best in my position again," the 29-year-old said.

"There is no better place and better conditions than with Mourinho at Chelsea," he added. "His words are a motivation for me."