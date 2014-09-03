Torres: Mourinho taught me a lot at Chelsea

Torres completed a two-year loan move to Milan on Sunday, though he was not officially presented to adoring Serie A fans until Tuesday.

The Spaniard's switch to Italy ended a troubled three-and-a-half-year stint at Stamford Bridge, having scored just 20 Premier League goals in 110 appearances.

Torres, along with fellow strikers Samuel Eto'o and Demba Ba, were criticised last season for lack of goals as Chelsea missed out on league glory.

However, the 30-year-old said he walked away from London a better player, having learnt a lot under Mourinho.

"My relationship with Jose has always been very good, very professional," Torres told reporters.

"When the transfer with Milan was complete, we wished each other good luck. He told me how there is a passion for football living in Milan. He told me I will enjoy it a lot, it's a big club.

"I wished him the same as he did I - loads of success, and a great season that I'm sure they will have. It has been a year which I've learnt a lot.

"I've had the chance to work with an amazing manager and you never know if we will meet again in the future. So for now, I wish him the best."