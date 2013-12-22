Torres plotting another Arsenal derby defeat

Jose Mourinho's men have already inflicted a home defeat on Arsene Wenger's side this season to dump them out of the League Cup in October.

That 2-0 triumph ensured the west London outfit have won their last three games against Arsenal, who have failed to win in nine matches against a Chelsea side managed by Mourinho.

Arsenal were thrashed 6-3 at Manchester City last weekend and are off the top of the table as a result of Liverpool's victory over Cardiff City on Saturday, but can return to the summit with a win on Monday night at the Emirates Stadium.

Spain striker Torres is bullish over Chelsea's chances of securing another win in Arsenal's backyard, which would ensure they go level on points with leaders Liverpool.

He told the club's official website: "We know how important it is for us. It's a chance to overtake them in the table and we know how important that is for the fans.

"We're playing Arsenal, and it's a huge game for both sets of fans.

"We've beaten them once this season at the Emirates, so we know what we need to do to win there.

"We just have to ensure we prepare for the game the best we can, and I'm sure we can go and do it."