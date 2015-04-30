Torres quality shone - Simeone

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone was pleased for Fernando Torres, whose winner sent them past Villarreal 1-0 on Wednesday.

While Torres has scored against both Barcelona and Real Madrid - in the Copa del Rey - since his move from Milan in January, the Spaniard has been left wanting when it came to league goals.

But the former Chelsea man scored his second La Liga goal this year against Villarreal, firing in the winner at El Madrigal to help Atletico consolidate third spot - and a UEFA Champions League group-stage spot for next season.

"It was an important match for the team in which we started very well," Simeone said, as reported by Atletico's website.

"I saw the team was strong, with chances to hurt them.

"Fernando defined extraordinarily well, with impressive calmness and coldness.

"We needed it, he needed it and we are all happy for the team, first, and obviously for Fernando."

Simeone added: "The key was to persist.

"We benefited in that play in which Fernando defined with quality... to decide a game that was open with two teams looking for gaps at the front."