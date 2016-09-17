Toshack sacked by Wydad Casablanca

John Toshack's two-year stint as Wydad Casablanca head coach has come to an end after the Welshman was sacked following a heavy defeat in their CAF Champions League semi-final against Zamalek.

Egyptian side Zamalek ran out 4-0 winners in the first leg of the tie at the Borg El Arab Stadium on Friday, making it four games without a win for Wydad.

The Moroccan club confirmed they have terminated the contract of former Real Madrid and Wales boss Toshack, who won the Botola Pro title in his first season at the club.

"Following a stinging defeat, WAC Sports Club apologise outright to the fans," an official Wydad statement read.

"Despite being given many opportunities to rectify the situation, it became clear that the first-team complains of fundamental imbalances under the technical responsibility of the coach and his assistants.

"To that effect, WAC Sports Club decided to terminate coach John Toshack's contract."