Tottenham and West Brom fined by FA

Tottenham and West Brom have been hit with fines by the Football Association as a result of the conduct of their players during the 1-1 draw on December 5.

Both sets of players confronted referee Jon Moss with six minutes of the Premier League meeting to play at The Hawthorns as a fiery encounter came to a climax.

"West Bromwich Albion and Tottenham Hotspur have been fined £25,000 and £20,000 respectively after they admitted breaching FA Rules in relation to their game on 5 December 2015," an FA statement released on Friday read.

"The charge was that in or around the 84th minute of the fixture, both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion.

"West Bromwich Albion's charge was heard by an Independent Regulatory Commission because the club had a similar breach of FA Rule E20(a) within the preceding 12 months."

James McClean's goal cancelled out Delle Alli's opener to ensure a draw in the clash.