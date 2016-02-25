Tottenham get mayoral backing for White Hart Lane expansion

Tottenham have received the backing of the Mayor of London for their proposed redevelopment of White Hart Lane.

Dubbed the Northumberland Development Project, the plans would see Spurs rebuild their current ground into a major sporting and event complex, while increasing the stadium capacity to 61,000 - just above the number of seats at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium.

London Mayor Boris Johnson has now given his approval to the club's plans, telling their official website: "White Hart Lane is already an iconic stadium, steeped in history, and the new venue will not only almost double its capacity, but provide world-class facilities to watch Premier League football, international sports events and concerts in the heart of the capital.

"The stadium will also be the focal point of a major drive to regenerate Tottenham, breathing new life into the area, creating jobs and boosting growth."

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy added: "This marks yet another major milestone for this vital and complex scheme and we are grateful to the Mayor for his ongoing support. We remain focused on completing the final stages of the planning process.

"This new scheme carries enormous public benefits and will play a key role in kick-starting place change, bringing exceptional opportunities for the local community and wider stakeholders. We are proud to be part of this important step forward for an area that has been our home for more than 130 years and where we shall continue to live and play our part."

