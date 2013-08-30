Tottenham to meet Anzhi in Europa League

The Andalusians last won the tournament - then known as the UEFA Cup - in 2007, beating La Liga Espanyol rivals on penalties in the final.

Current boss Unai Emery will be out to try and replicate that feat, but will need to overcome Christian Streich's side, as well as Portuguese side Estoril and Slovan Liberec of the Czech Republic if they are to progress from Group H.

Tottenham are also aiming to secure their third Europa League title, and last year's quarter-finalists will be confident of progressing from a group featuring Anzhi Makhachkala, Moldovan champions Sheriff and Norwegian outfit Tromso, who benefited from Besiktas' expulsion.

Rubin Kazan reached the last eight in 2012-13 before losing to eventual winners Chelsea, and they face another English side in the form of FA Cup winners Wigan Athletic, with Slovenia's Maribor and Zulte Waregem of Belgium completing the line-up in Group D.

Eintracht Frankfurt, who won the competition in 1980, meet 1996 finalists Bordeaux in a pool that also features APOEL - reinstated after Fenerbahce were expelled - and Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

PSV Eindhoven, winners in 1978, face Dinamo Zagreb, Chornomorets Odesa and Ludogorets in their group, while Fiorentina, runners-up in 1990, will take on Dnipro, Pacos Ferreira and Pandurii.

AZ made it through the play-off round on away goals (3-3 agg) on Friday after their second leg with Atromitos was abandoned in the second half due to a fire at the AFAS Stadion on Thursday.

The Dutch side will now meet PAOK, Maccabi Haifa and Shakhter Karagandy, the Kazakh side competing after being knocked out in the UEFA Champions League play-offs by Celtic on Wednesday.

Swansea boss Michael Laudrup - who spent a stint as Mallorca manager earlier in his career - will return to Spain after his side were drawn against Valencia in Group A, which also contains Kuban Krasnodar and St Gallen.

Lyon enter the group stage after being eliminated from the Champions League by Real Sociedad, and they will have to face another Spanish side in Real Betis, who have been drawn against them in Group I along with Vitoria Guimaraes and Rijeka of Croatia.

Coppa Italia winners Lazio are set to face Trabzonspor, Legia Warsaw and Apollon in their group, while Dynamo Kiev will take on Genk, Rapid Vienna and Thun.

Group C sees Belgian side Standard Liege drawn against Red Bull Salzburg, Elfsborg and Esbjerg.

The final of the Europa League takes place at Juventus Stadium, Turin on May 14.

Full list of UEFA Europa League groups for the 2013-14 season:

Group A: Valencia (Spain), Swansea (England), Kuban Krasnodar (Russia), St Gallen (Switzerland)

Group B: PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia), Chornomorets Odesa (Ukraine), Ludogorets (Bulgaria)

Group C: Standard Liege (Belgium), Salzburg (Austria),Elfsborg (Sweden), Esbjerg (Denmark)

Group D: Rubin Kazan (Russia), Wigan (England), Maribor(Slovenia), Zulte Waregem (Belgium)

Group E: Fiorentina (Italy), Dnipro (Ukraine), Pacos Ferreira (Portugal), Pandurii (Romania)

Group F: Bordeaux(FRA), APOEL(CYP), Eintracht Frankfurt(GER), Maccabi Tel-Aviv(ISR)

Group G: Dynamo Kyiv (UKR), Genk (BEL),Rapid Wien (AUT), Thun(SUI)

Group H: Sevilla (Spain), Freiburg (Germany), Estoril (Portugal), Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic)

Group I: Lyon (France), Real Betis (Spain), Vitoria Guimaraes (Portugal), Rijeka (Croatia)

Group J: Lazio (Italy),Trabzonspor (Turkey), Legia Warsaw (Poland), Apollon (Cyprus)

Group K: Tottenham (England), Anzhi Makhachkala (Russia), Sheriff (Moldova), Tromso (Norway)

Group L: AZ (Netherlands), PAOK (Greece), M. Haifa (Israel), Shakhter Karagandy (Kazakhstan)