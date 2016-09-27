Tottenham not scared of Moscow trip - Alderweireld

Toby Alderweireld says Tottenham are not afraid of the prospect of an intimidating atmosphere in Tuesday's Champions League tie against CSKA Moscow.

Mauricio Pochettino's side travel to Russia for their second Group E game, looking to bounce back from a 2-1 home defeat to Monaco on matchday one.

Much of the pre-match talk has been dominated by concerns over supporter safety, with Spurs the first English side to visit Russia since violent clashes between rival fans during Euro 2016.

Visiting fans have been advised not to wear club colours outside Arena CSKA, in a bid to make them less of a target for would-be troublemakers.

But Alderweireld, who faced Spartak Moscow with Ajax in a Europa League last-16 clash in the 2010-11 season, says his side are fully prepared for a hostile reception.

"It's difficult for me to tell but in Russia, it's always like this, especially in Champions League games," he said.

"And especially when other teams from Europe are coming, English teams, as well. We only have to focus on our game on the pitch and the rest is not in our hands.

"It's the atmosphere there. But if I compare us now to that Ajax team, we were all very young, whereas now, we know in the Premier League how to play difficult away games.

"So nobody is scared to play in Moscow. And to play our own game. I'm very confident."

CSKA drew 2-2 with Bayer Leverkusen in their opening group game.