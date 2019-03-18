Tottenham send scouts to watch exciting Benfica talent – report

The 19-year-old forward was being observed by Spurs as he helped his side record a 3-1 aggregate win after extra time against the Croatian outfit.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola say that the Premier League club and German side Bayer Leverkusen sent representatives to watch the Portugal Under-21 international.

Jota has broken into the Benfica first team recently and made his first start of the season against Dinamo Zagreb.

He currently has a release clause around £25 million, but his club are believed to be hoping to increase that to £85 million with a contract renewal.

