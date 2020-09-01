Quiz! Can you name the top three Premier League scorers for every season?

Eight minutes on the clock, 89 players to guess.

The Golden Boot is the ultimate individual accolade for a Premier League goalscorer each season. It means statistical dominance over your fellow forwards, no matter how many of them came via the penalty spot (or off your backside). They all count, right?

Records were smashed in 2017/18 by the man who netted a 38-game high 33 goals in the Premier League, but in 2018/19 the prize was shared between three players on 22 – the lowest winning haul since 2010/11. We're unlikely to see a repeat scenario this season, with goals flowing at a healthy rate.

Here, we want you to tell us the top three scorers for each Premier League season (even more for some seasons, if players in the top spots finished level on goals).

Your mission is to recall as many of these goal-getters as possible; obviously, many of them feature more than once, the prolific robots that they are/were.

