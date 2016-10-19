Tottenham squad as strong as any in Premier League - Vertonghen

Jan Vertonghen believes Tottenham have a squad as strong as any in the Premier League.

Tottenham have been hit by a host of injuries this season and had to cope without Vertonghen's centre-back partner Toby Alderweireld in Tuesday's 0-0 Champions League draw with Bayer Leverkusen because of a knee problem.

Hugo Lloris, who has also missed games with a hamstring injury sustained on the opening day of the season, was the hero for Spurs as he pulled off a string of saves to preserve a point from a game in which Kyle Walker was rested.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have been without striker Harry Kane since September due to an ankle ligament issue, while injury and suspension have led to Mousa Dembele starting just once this campaign.

Despite those absences, Tottenham are third in the Premier League - one point behind leaders Manchester City and second-placed Arsenal - and remain unbeaten in the top flight.

Alderweireld's scans came back clear, though he is still set to miss Saturday's clash with Bournemouth, and his Belgian compatriot Vertonghen feels Tottenham's ability to continue to perform despite injury setbacks is a credit to the strength of the squad.

"We've shown it again [without Alderweireld]," Vertonghen said. "It started with Harry and people said it about Hugo [that the team would suffer without them]. But Michel Vorm came in for Hugo and he showed it against Liverpool and Eric Dier showed it against Leverkusen [in central defence].

"There is a strength to this team, especially after this window, when some great players came in.

"We can miss almost everyone, although obviously not eight or nine players. The squad is so strong and we showed that against Leverkusen in a performance without Toby, without Kyle.

"I think we have as strong a squad as any in the Premier League. Obviously, some other teams have exceptional talents but we have them as well. It's a sign that we can miss everyone, almost. It shows the strength of the team."