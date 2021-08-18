Tottenham transfer news: Harry Kane believes Daniel Levy has broken agreement to sell him

Harry Kane has called on Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to respect an agreement between the two men that would allow the striker to join Manchester City, according to reports.

Kane continues to be linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium, as City seek a replacement for the now-departed Sergio Aguero.

Levy has resisted the overtures of the Premier League champions up to now, with the long-serving Tottenham chairman said to be holding out for £160m in return for the club's talisman.

The Daily Telegraph reports that City's latest bid is for around £125m, which remains some way short of Levy's valuation.

The report states that Kane is frustrated with the Spurs supremo, who he accuses of breaking a promise to let him leave if certain conditions were met.

Sources close to Kane claim that Levy promised to allow the England international to depart if Tottenham failed to finish in the top four or win a trophy.

The north London side finished seventh in the Premier League last term and were defeated by Manchester City in the League Cup final.

This vow was supposedly made at the end of the 2019/20 season, with Levy assuring Kane that he could seek pastures new if Spurs had another disappointing campaign in 2020/21.

The 28-year-old also believes Levy agreed to allow him an extra week's holiday this summer, and was shocked to see supporters turn against him after it was reported that he had refused to show up on time.

And Kane's entourage accuse Levy of failing to even take City's calls as the Premier League champions seek to get a deal done.

Some of Kane's complaints may be valid, but the failure to secure a cast-iron release clause has come back to bite the striker.

Levy's job is to protect the interests of Tottenham Hotspur, not those of any individual player - no matter how good he is.

It is thus hard to have too much sympathy with Kane in this situation.

