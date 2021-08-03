FourFourTwo 2021/22 season preview and predictions

A new season is almost upon us, meaning fans across the nation are scrabbling to get the latest info on their teams, as well as devouring league previews and predictions.

Luckily, FourFourTwo's esteemed double issue Season Preview issue has already landed in shops, meaning you can get your fix from the best publication on the planet. But, we will also be adding new info on every league to this page.

So whether you're a fan of the Premier League or the WSL, Accrington Stanley or Arsenal, pies or prawn sandwiches, this is the place to be for all the latest info on your beloved club ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Premier League

Now into its 29th year, the Premier League remains one of the most entertaining divisions in the world, with five different winners in the past decade and only one back-to-back champion since 2009.

Manchester City are the title holders. but will face stiff competition for their crown from European overlords Chelsea, as well as Liverpool, Manchester United and FA Cup-winners Leicester City. Meanwhile, Norwich City, Watford and Brentford have been promoted from the Championship for the new season.

TOP FLIGHT Premier League: Everything you need to know for the 2021/22 season

Our Premier League preview includes the latest information on transfers, managers referees, live steams, betting and kits.

Championship

The second-tier of English football, known as the Championship, features 24 teams vying for promotion to the Premier League. The top two teams receive automatic promotion, while a third team is promoted via the play-offs. The bottom three, meanwhile are relegated to League One.

CHAMPIONSHIP PREVIEW Who will be promoted in 2021/22? FourFourTwo's season preview and predicted final table

Our Championship preview includes information on all the teams in the second tier, how we think they will get on, what key signings they have made, plus a predicted final table.

League One

League One is English football's third-tier, featuring 24 teams vying for promotion to the Championship. The table features some well known clubs; fallen giants who once dominated the top-flight of English football, as well as some minnows punching above their weight.

LEAGUE ONE Who will win the 2021/22 League One? FourFourTwo's predicted final table

Our League One preview includes information on all the teams in the third tier, how we think they will get on, what key signings they have made, plus a predicted final table.

Scottish Premiership

The Scottish Premiership features just 12 teams from above the border, with the top six at the halfway stage vying for the title. Last season saw Rangers crowned champions for the first time in a decade, led by former England captain Steven Gerrard.

Rivals Celtic will be desperate to reassert their authority this season, and have a new manager in the dugout. But can former Australia boss Ange Postecoglou get to grips with Scottish football quickly enough to mount a challenge?

Scottish Premiership Who will win the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership? FourFourTwo's predicted final table

Our Scottish Premiership preview includes information on all the teams in the Scottish top flight, how we think they will get on, what key signings they have made, plus a predicted final table.