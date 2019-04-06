Tottenham want to snatch £30m midfielder from Everton's grasp – report

Gomes has proven himself as a capable Premier League midfielder during his time at Everton, and the Toffees were hoping to make the deal permanent.

But now Daniel Levy could be ready to sanction a £30m bid to bring the Barça man to Tottenham, according to the Telegraph.

Spurs were in the mix to sign Gomes back in January 2018, but didn't do enough to lure the Portuguese to north London.

This season, however, they sent their chief scout to watch Gomes at the Merseyside Derby in December. Mauricio Pochettino is an admirer of Gomes and thinks the Barça man would fit into a revamped Spurs squad next season.

It’s understood that Gomes himself wants to wait until the end of the season before thinking about a move.

