Tottenham won't return for Berahino - Pulis

Tony Pulis does not expect Tottenham to reignite their interest in Saido Berahino after their much-publicised pursuit of the West Brom forward failed.

Berahino was the subject of a number of rejected bids from Spurs in the transfer window, with the 22-year-old's frustration at not being allowed to move to White Hart Lane boiling over when he tweeted that he would never play for West Brom chairman Jeremy Peace again on deadline day.

The England Under-21 international has been left out of West Brom's last three matches, but Pulis said on Friday that he could be recalled for Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton.

And head coach Pulis also feels that any ambition Tottenham had of signing Berahino is now dead in the water.

"Personally I don't think Tottenham will ever come back - I don't think that will happen," he explained.

"There are other clubs out there who if they're interested, they're interested, but I'm sure Saido will deal with it in a different way to how he did this time.

"I just think most probably the two clubs have tried to do a deal and it's not worked and not happened. I don't see Daniel [Levy, Tottenham's chairman] coming back to try to sign Saido again. I might be wrong.

"It is not anything. It's just my feeling. I just don't see Daniel coming back."