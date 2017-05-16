Tottenham's Rose out until next season after surgery on troublesome knee
Tottenham may not have Danny Rose ready for the start of next season after his left knee injury required exploratory surgery.
Danny Rose's spell on the sidelines will be extended for a prolonged period after the England international required exploratory surgery on his left knee.
The full-back has been out of action since sustaining a medial knee ligament injury in a goalless draw against Sunderland at the end of January.
Rose had returned to training with Spurs, but has now required further treatment and reports suggest that the 26-year-old will miss the start of next season.
A club statement read: "The England international sustained the injury in January against Sunderland.
"The England international sustained the injury in January against Sunderland.
"He recently returned to first-team training, however the problem has not resolved fully therefore a decision has been made to proceed to surgery.
"He will now return to action next season."
Rose has made 18 Premier League appearances this term, scoring two goals.
