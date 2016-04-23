Totti calls for Roma unity

Francesco Totti has called for Roma to remain united among rumours of a rift between the club icon and coach Luciano Spalletti.

Totti has become increasingly unsettled at a lack of first-team football on offer since Spalletti took over from Rudi Garcia in January, with the coach forced to deny reports of a physical altercation with the veteran forward following the 3-3 draw with Atalanta last weekend.

The 39-year-old, whose future at the Stadio Olimpico remains uncertain, has scored three goals in his last two games –including a dramatic late double to clinch a 3-2 win over Torino in midweek – to keep his side primed to take third in Serie A and a Champions League qualification place.

Roma face Napoli on Monday and have a four-point lead over Inter, who beat Udinese 3-1 on Saturday, and the club icon has urged all involved to stick together.

"The great beauty of Rome and Roma – like the fairytale we experienced at the stadium on Wednesday night – can only be truly appreciated by those who love these colours, as I do and as you do," Totti wrote in a statement published on the club's official website.

"My goals helped the team and the club I've always loved to win the game. That should unite people, not divide.

"We have a big match coming up on Monday and the only thing that matters to me – as always – is being able to celebrate with my team-mates, the coach, the club and our very special fans.

"Forza Roma!!!"