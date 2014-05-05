Totti congratulates Juventus on title win

Totti's Roma were hammered 4-1 at Catania on Sunday, a defeat which leaves them eight points behind Juve with only two games to play.

The leaders expected to have to beat Atalanta at home on Monday to secure their triumph, but Roma's defeat means they can now enjoy their final three games safe in the knowledge that a 30th official title is secure.

And Totti - who has hinted this season could be his last as a professional, leaving him with a sole Scudetto to his name - was quick to congratulate Antonio Conte's men.

"There's not much I can say other than compliments to Juve for their title victory," he told Rai Sport.

"Rudi Garcia arrived at Roma with the right mentality and transformed this side. The credit for this extraordinary campaign is above all down to him."

Roma's next match comes against Conte's side at the Stadio Olimpico, and Totti claims the game provides a chance to show Juve that they are worthy contenders for the title next season.

"We all know the campaign is over, but this is never a game like all the others," he said.

"We will face them with the right spirit and determination to prove Juventus aren't much stronger than we are."