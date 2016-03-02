Toulouse confirm new coach

Ligue 1 strugglers Toulouse have named Pascal Dupraz as the club's new coach.

The Frenchman's appointment was confirmed on the club's official website on Tuesday.

Dupraz replaces Dominique Arribage, who was sacked after Toulouse's 2-1 defeat to Rennes on Saturday.

The loss left second-bottom Toulouse 10 points adrift of safety and in real danger of relegation from France's top flight.

Dupraz will be tasked with saving the club from a return to Ligue 2 since winning the second tier in 2003.

The 53-year-old has previously managed former Ligue 1 outfit Evian, who he took all the way to the Coupe de France final in 2013.