Toulouse sign former Arsenal striker Yaya Sanogo

Toulouse have completed the signing of Yaya Sanogo on a free transfer after the striker was allowed to leave Arsenal.

Sanogo, who scored just one goal in 20 appearances over four seasons at Arsenal prior to his exit last month, signed a three-year deal with Ligue 1 side Toulouse on Friday.

The 24-year-old started his professional career in France with Auxerre and returns to his homeland after unsuccessful loan spells at Crystal Palace, Ajax and Charlton Athletic.

Toulouse finished 13th in Ligue 1 last season and they will open the new season away against champions Monaco on August 4.