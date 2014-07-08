Toulouse's Aurier keeping options open over move

The Ivory Coast international has been a regular at the Stade Municipal in recent years and impressed at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

He has been linked with joining Arsenal and helping to fill the void left by Bacary Sagna - now at Manchester City - with the 21-year-old stating his desire to play in the English top flight.

While Aurier remains keen to move to the Emirates Stadium and ply his trade in the Premier League, the full-back would be open to joining either the Ligue 1 champions or last season's runners up.

"It was said that I had agreed with Arsenal, [that] I had already signed, [but] this is not true," he explained to Foot Mercato.

"All I can say is that England is the league I appreciate most. I have always given my preference for England because it is the league that best fits me. However, I have not given agreement to anyone, so I'm free to talk to clubs.

"To play in England is a dream but sometimes dreams do not come true. If PSG or Monaco are keen, I won't ignore that.

"PSG and Monaco can see the people who take care of me, and we'll see how it goes.

"What I want is a club where I am guaranteed to play."

Aurier became a Toulouse player in 2012, having come through the youth system and broken into the first team at Lens.