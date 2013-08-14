Toure departs Monaco to join Al Nasr

The 27-year-old played a prominent role in helping Claudio Ranieri's men secure promotion to the French top flight last season, scoring 18 goals in 35 appearances in Ligue 2.

However, Monaco have since embarked on an incredible spending spree - backed by the club's billionaire owner Dmitry Rybolovlev - that has seen several high-profile names arrive.

The likes of Radamel Falcao, James Rodriguez and Joao Moutinho have all be brought in for sizeable fees, shortening Toure's chances of first-team participation as a result.

And he has now opted for a return to the United Arab Emirates with a side who finished sixth out of 14 teams in 2012-13.

Toure previously played in the UAE with Ajman Club but left after one season to join up with Monaco in January 2012.

He has since scored 31 goals in 57 appearances during his time in France, and finished as the third-highest goalscorer in Ligue 2 last season.

Toure's form at Monaco led to him gaining a call-up from the Senegal national team for the first time and he has gone on to accrue four caps at international level.