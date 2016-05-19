Toure hoping for Liverpool stay

Veteran Liverpool defender Kolo Toure wants to stay with the club after his contract expires next month.

The 35-year-old former Arsenal and Manchester City centre-back has established himself as a first-choice option for Jurgen Klopp since Mamadou Sakho was hit with a doping ban last month but was unable to prevent a 3-1 defeat to Sevilla in the Europa League final.

Klopp has praised Toure's influence on his squad but, speaking after Wednesday's match in Basle, the former Ivory Coast international said he does not know if he will remain at Anfield.

"I don't know to be honest," he told Sky Sports.

"I am just enjoying my time in this club - a fantastic club and fantastic supporters. We will see what will happen and you will have to ask that question to the manager.

"Of course I want to stay. It's a great club to play in, but the manager has his plan and any decision I will respect. He is a top manager and he knows what he is doing."

Liverpool led at half-time through a wonderful Daniel Sturridge strike, but Sevilla demolished their opponents after the interval to secure a third consecutive Europa League crown.

Toure felt the Liga side made their experience count during the second half.

He added: "We have a young team and it's part of the game. Sevilla are a very experienced team. They had won the trophy twice.

"Our manager has been here six months and we went to two finals. It's good and the future is bright at Liverpool."