Toure: No limits to what Elephants can achieve

The tournament marks what is likely to be the last chance for the African nation's 'golden generation' to make a big impact on the international stage.

Toure, along with others including brother Yaya and Didier Drogba, is part of that elite group of players, and believes simply qualifying for the knock-out stages would represent success.

"Just going further than we've ever done before will be a triumph in itself," he told FIFA.com after being asked to assess his side’s World Cup chances.

"I'm not setting any limits on what we can achieve. Why can’t we spring a surprise and make it to the final? We’ve got the ability to do just that."

The Liverpool defender did, however, recognise that this he and several others may not get another opportunity to go all the way.

"This is our last chance to shine at this level," he said. "I’m 33 and Didier’s 36 and we’re closer to the end of our careers than the start.

"We're going to enjoy this World Cup and show a different side to ourselves than we did the last two times, when we didn't really perform that well. We'll be doing what we can to be better."

The Ivorians have received a more favourable draw compared to previous World Cups, but Toure is careful not to underestimate their Group C opponents Japan, Colombia and Greece.

"The group is more evenly matched, with three teams who pose a very tough physical challenge but whom we are capable of beating," he said.

The Ivory Coast open their World Cup campaign against Japan on June 14, before facing Colombia on June 19 and wrapping up their group games against Greece on June 24.