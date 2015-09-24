Toure: Star-studded City can become one of best teams in Europe

Yaya Toure believes Manchester City can become of the best teams in Europe after splashing the cash in the transfer market.

City top the Premier League by two points after six games following the arrivals of Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling for around £100million.

De Bruyne and Sterling have settled in relatively quickly in Manchester, and Toure is confident the international pair can lead City to new heights both domestically and in Europe.

"Kevin De Bruyne has been brilliant. He gave an assist and scored one goal at Sunderland. Raheem is scoring, and [Sergio] Aguero is our top striker and our top goal scorer," the Ivory Coast international said.

"Could we be one of the most exciting teams in Europe now? Yeah, to be honest, I think yes. It is full credit to chairman who made this happen.

"Yes, we are working to be the best City team. It is difficult because we have just bought those players like De Bruyne and Sterling. We need to make sure they feel part of the team.

"As a player, it makes my duty a little bit less! For the moment I just focus on defending because offensively we have a lot of power to show like Sergio, Sami [Nasri], [Jesus] Navas, Kevin. They don't need me on the attack side now!"