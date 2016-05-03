Toure trains ahead of Real Madrid clash

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure completed training with the squad ahead of their trip to face Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old has not played since the 4-0 Premier League win over Stoke City on April 23 because of a thigh injury but is expected to be available for the second leg of the Champions League semi-final.

David Silva sat out the session as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem, but Vincent Kompany, Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero were present after sitting out the 4-2 loss to Southampton on Sunday.

City held Madrid to a 0-0 draw in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium and know that a score draw will be enough to send them through to a first ever Champions League final.