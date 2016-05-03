Toure trains ahead of Real Madrid clash
Yaya Toure trained with Manchester City ahead of their trip to face Real Madrid, although David Silva remains sidelined with injury.
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure completed training with the squad ahead of their trip to face Real Madrid on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old has not played since the 4-0 Premier League win over Stoke City on April 23 because of a thigh injury but is expected to be available for the second leg of the Champions League semi-final.
David Silva sat out the session as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem, but Vincent Kompany, Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero were present after sitting out the 4-2 loss to Southampton on Sunday.
City held Madrid to a 0-0 draw in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium and know that a score draw will be enough to send them through to a first ever Champions League final.
