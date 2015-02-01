Traore determined to make Monaco impression

Traore, 26, has arrived at Stade Louis II on a loan deal until the end of the season, with Monaco holding an option to make the switch permanent.

Having swapped a relegation battle with Lorient for a tilt at UEFA Champions League qualification with the team currently sitting fifth in Ligue 1, Traore is determined to hit the ground running.

The former Auxerre man told his new club's official website: "I'm very happy, very honoured to be able to wear the shirt of AS Monaco.

"The aim is to impose myself here in this quality team of great players, to integrate myself as quickly as possible."

Traore has yet to start a Ligue 1 game this season, with ankle problems restricting his opportunities.