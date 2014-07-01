Trapattoni set to be named Ivory Coast boss

The enigmatic Italian has been out of work since leaving his role as Republic of Ireland boss by mutual consent last September.

Trapattoni, 75, stated on Tuesday that he rejected the opportunity to take over as Morocco coach and has had talks with Ivory Coast with a view to replacing Sabri Lamouchi.

He told Italian radio station Radio Due: "The Ivory Coast? Everything should materialise in 15 days' time.

"I could also have accepted taking charge of Morocco and I thought about it for 48 hours, but in the end I made my decision."

Lamouchi's tenure ended when he failed to guide the African nation beyond the group stage in the FIFA World Cup, a last-gasp defeat to Greece denying them a route out of Group C.