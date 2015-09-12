Trapp apologises after Bordeaux howlers

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has apologised after two howlers against Bordeaux cost his side all three points on Friday.

Trapp failed to deal with a simple Henri Saivet header after Edinson Cavani had put the champions ahead, before the Uruguayan put them back in front prior to Saivet's sending-off.

However, Trapp dwelt on the ball for too long in the closing minutes to allow Wahbi Khazri to steal in and level the match at 2-2 and end PSG's 100 per cent start to the season.

"It's my fault, that's for sure. I'm sorry. I have to apologise but it can happen, you carry on," Trapp said after the match.

"Next time, I'll do better.

"It's the life of a goalkeeper, that's all. If you make a mistake, it's nearly always a goal for the opposition. I know that and I have the chance to do better on Tuesday in the Champions League.

"I'm going to reflect. I want to do everything perfectly and today it was not good. But that's how it is."