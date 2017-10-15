Treble season - Barcelona star Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo to have third child
Barcelona and Argentina hero Lionel Messi is expecting a third child with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo.
Lionel Messi is on his way to another hat-trick after wife Antonella Roccuzzo revealed she is expecting a third child with the Barcelona and Argentina superstar.
Messi married long-term partner Roccuzzo in a ceremony in the couple's hometown of Rosario, Argentina in July and already have two sons – Thiago, who is five in November, and Mateo, who turned two last month.
Roccuzzo posted a picture to her Instagram account on Sunday showing Messi and her two boys with their hands on her stomach.
The caption read: "Family of five #blessed."
In a footballing sense, Messi scored his third hat-trick of the current season last week, when he stunningly secured Argentina's spot at the 2018 World Cup with a single-handed demolition of Ecuador, while he also left Barcelona's LaLiga thrashings of Espayol and Eibar with the matchball.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.