Tremmel seals Swansea return

Less than three months after being released by Swansea City, goalkeeper Gerhard Tremmel has sealed a return to the Liberty Stadium by signing a new two-year deal.

The German was let go by the club at the end of last season, but has now agreed terms on another contract despite interest from other Premier League and Bundesliga outfits.

Tremmel returns to provide competition to Lukasz Fabianski and Kristoffer Nordfeldt for the number one jersey.

"It's fantastic to be back at Swansea - this is where I want to be. This is a special club," Tremmel said.

"I had other options from top-flights clubs in Germany and England, but Swansea is my environment with my people.

"I know what Swansea is all about, and it's great to be part of the club. I've experienced the biggest achievement of my career here in winning the cup, and seeing the club continue to progress is really pleasing for me to see.

"Now I can concentrate on the season ahead and hopefully we can all make this another fantastic campaign for everyone to remember."