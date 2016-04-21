Trezeguet backs Griezmann to fill Benzema void

David Trezeguet believes Karim Benzema will be a loss for France at Euro 2016, but hopes Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann can lead the host nation's attack.

Benzema has 23 goals in 24 Liga games for Real Madrid this season, but will not be considered for a place in Didier Deschamps' squad, having been charged with complicity in an attempt to blackmail international team-mate Mathieu Valbuena and participating in a criminal conspiracy.

The 28-year-old was suspended from national team duty in December pending the outcome of the legal investigation and, with the process still ongoing, the French Football Federation announced last week he would not be reinstated for the European Championship.

Griezmann has scored 26 times to put Atletico firmly in contention for Liga and Champions League glory and Trezeguet, who memorably netted a golden-goal winner to defeat Italy in the Euro 2000 final, has been impressed by his compatriot's progress.

"France lost an important player because Benzema is proving to be a very interesting player at Real Madrid," the former Juventus star told Omnisport.

"We have to turn the page and France has talents. One of these is Griezmann.

"He is living an extraordinary season at Atletico Madrid and he will have the chance to prove his quality with France.

"We are expecting an awful lot from him and he will want to do his bit."

