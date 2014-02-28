Trinidad and Tobago international Carter dies

Carter complained of chest pains after training with club Defence Force, and was taken to the Seventh Day Adventist Community Hospital in Trinidad, where he later died.



The 25-time international's loss will be felt hard, with Trinidad and Tobago Football Federation general secretary Sheldon Phillips in disbelief at Friday's tragedy.



"Words are inadequate to describe the emotions currently felt about the passing of Kevon," Phillips said.



"The young man had a quiet resolve about him and bounced back from a horrific leg injury to once again earn a spot on the national team.



"The entire football family is in mourning and our thoughts and prayers are with Kevon's family and team-mates."