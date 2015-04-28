Trio offer support after Belgian footballer collapses

Prominent Belgian footballers have shown their support for Sporting Lokeren defender Gregory Mertens who collapsed during a reserve match on Monday.

The 24-year-old collapsed during a game at Genk and was assisted on the pitch by both medical teams before being taken to a hospital in the city.

In a statement on Monday, Pro League side Lokeren said they hoped for a positive outcome for Mertens, with a host of Belgium internationals also offering support.

"Incredibly bad news. Keep fighting Gregory," tweeted Wolfsburg's Kevin De Bruyne.

Fellow Belgian stars Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois also urged Mertens to "keep fighting".