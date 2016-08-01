Troisi returns to Victory

Melbourne Victory have announced the signing of Socceroo James Troisi in a big boost to their A-League championship hopes.

Troisi, 28, rejoins Victory on a one-year deal ahead of the 2016-17 season, the Australian club confirmed on Monday.

The attacking midfielder returns to the A-League after six months in China, where he played alongside countryman Michael Thwaite at Liaoning Whowin.

"When the opportunity was presented to return to Melbourne Victory, I didn't hesitate," said Troisi, a 28-time Australia international.

"I have extremely fond memories of my time at the club. The support I received from the coaches, my team-mates and the fans was outstanding, and I can't wait to represent the club again.

"I enjoyed my time overseas and now I'm back to help Victory achieve more on-field success."

Signed, sealed & delivered August 1, 2016

Troisi spent a season on loan at Victory in 2013-14, helping the side reach the semi-finals of the A-League with 12 goals in 29 appearances.

He was then fully acquired by Italian champions Juventus, where he was sent on loan to Zulte Waregem in Belgium and then Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, before moving to China in January of this year.

Troisi also scored the winning goal as Australia defeated South Korea 2-1 in the 2015 Asian Cup final - the nation's first major trophy.

"James is a quality player and individual, and we're thrilled to welcome him back to Melbourne Victory," said Victory head coach Kevin Muscat.

"We've seen the level of football he has produced in the A-League and it'll be exciting to see him back in our colours this season.

"James has built a strong resume playing at clubs all over the world, which has made him a more accomplished player, and we're looking forward to him applying that experience at Victory."