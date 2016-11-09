Trophies give Ronaldo edge in Ballon d'Or race, says Nani

Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win the Ballon d'Or as he has claimed the top silverware for club and country in 2016, Portugal team-mate Nani has said.

The Real Madrid forward is one of the favourites for the prize he won last year after another exceptional 12 months, in which he lifted both the Champions League and Euro 2016 trophies.

Given that he also scored 35 goals in 36 LaLiga matches as Madrid narrowly lost out to Barcelona in the title race, Nani has no doubt that his old Manchester United colleague would be a worthy winner.

"Ronaldo won the most important trophies, the Champions League and Euro 2016, and also had an excellent league campaign," the Valencia winger said, as quoted by Marca. "He deserves the Ballon d'Or."

Ronaldo signed a new contract with Madrid on Sunday that will keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2012, when he will be 36.

The former Sporting CP youngster insisted that the deal will not be his last in professional football, however, and Nani is confident that he will still be a key part of Portugal's plans for another decade.

"He's an important player who inspires trust in all of those around him," Nani said. "At 40, he'll still be in shape and helping the national team."

Portugal face Latvia at Estadio Algarve in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday.