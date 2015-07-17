Troyes and Bastia get green light to play in Ligue 1

Troyes and Bastia will feature in Ligue 1 in the 2015-16 season after initially being denied a place in the French top flight due to financial concerns.

French football's financial arbitrator the National Directorate of Management Control (DNCG) had ruled that that Ligue 2 champions Troyes must remain in the second tier.

However, funds from the sale of Corentin Jean to Monaco and a payment that had been due for the transfer of Granddi Ngoyi to Palermo satisfied the authorities that Troyes could feature in Ligue 1 after a two-year exile.

The club tweeted on Friday: "ESTAC will indeed play in Ligue 1! The DNCG appeal commission this morning approved Estac's accession to Ligue 1."

Bastia were also facing the prospect of playing in Ligue 2 next season due to a €1.3million hole in their budget.

The Corsican club sold Ryad Boudebouz to Montpellier in a bid to resolve the issue and, after denying reports they have debts of €10m, Bastia also succeeded with an appeal.

A club statement later on Friday said: "The Appeals Committee of the DNCG decided to reverse the decision at first instance by allowing the Sporting Club de Bastia to evolve in Ligue 1 for the 2015-2016 season."