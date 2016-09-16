Tuchel backs Gotze to rediscover top form

Thomas Tuchel feels Mario Gotze is slowly approaching top form after a difficult start to life back at Borussia Dortmund.

The Germany international has struggled physically in the opening stages of the 2016-17 campaign, but he looked lively and scored the opener in Dortmund's 6-0 Champions League win over Legia Warsaw on Wednesday.

Tuchel is pleased with Gotze's progress in recent weeks and believes it is a matter of time before he reaches his best form after three underwhelming years at Bayern Munich.

"There is no doubt about it that Mario is approaching top form," Tuchel said at a news conference ahead of the home match with Darmstadt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

"He is slowly getting to his best condition and that's how we want to see him.

"He is making clear steps in the right direction. Every training session is helping him move forward.

"What matters most now for him is to keep his feet firmly on the ground and not to do anything crazy."

Tuchel praised promising youngster Emre Mor after a fine substitute cameo against Legia, voicing his delight with the winger's maiden Champions League appearance.

"Emre is carefree and wild, he loves to take risks, has a lot of pace and loves to take on opponents and dribble," Tuchel said.

"He is learning what it means to be a professional and to play for a big club.

"We are very happy that he immediately had a hand in Castro's goal against Legia. That will give him a boost to keep pushing for more."