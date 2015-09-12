Tuchel: Borussia Dortmund showed great character

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel feels his side showed character in their 4-2 Bundesliga win over Hannover on Saturday.

Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan cancelled out Artur Sobiech's opener, but a lapse in concentration saw Sobiech restore parity after the interval.

Dortmund bounced back in the remainder of the game, though, and a Felipe own goal and an Aubameyang penalty saw them bag the full three points.

"I am very satisfied with our first half," Tuchel told reporters. "We played in a very good way and we were dominant on the pitch.

"Our opponent played in a very defensive way. After Hannover grabbed the lead it was very difficult for us but we stayed calm. We kept our dominance on the pitch.

"At the beginning it was not easy to create chances but then we had many opportunities to score.

"Finally we could turn around the match in the first half with a penalty and a very nice goal.

"I’m not satisfied with the beginning of the second half. We were not dominant and so it was not surprising that we received a goal. But we came back because my team has great character and a lot of quality

"We created many chances and we scored four goals. So I think that we deserved the victory. We worked really hard for the victory and so I am really happy that we won the game."