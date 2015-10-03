Tuchel encourages Reus to shine against Bayern

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel is hopeful Marco Reus can return to his best form against Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker.

The Germany forward made it four matches without finding the net as he turned in a lacklustre display in Thursday's 1-1 draw against PAOK in the Europa League.

Reus, 26, has consistently struggled with injuries over recent years and was sidelined by a toe problem earlier in the campaign.

But he has seven career goals against the Bundesliga champions to his mane, and Tuchel believes Sunday’s top-of-the-table clash at the Allianz Arena provides the ideal opportunity for Reus to end his slump.

"I always have the hope that Marco explodes. It is true that he is struggling right now," he told a press conference.

"We see in his analytic stats that he is working very hard and how he fights and he will come back, hopefully tomorrow."

Public relations between Bayern and Dortmund have often taken a strained tone over recent seasons but Tuchel was keen to voice his admiration for opposite number Pep Guardiola.

"He is the best, even if he doesn't want to admit it himself," he added.

"I've always been a fan of Barcelona. Barcelona under Pep was the benchmark for me."