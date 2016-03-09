Tuchel responds to Gundogan to Manchester City links

Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel remains unperturbed by reports Ilkay Gundogan has held talks with Manchester City over a transfer at the end of the season.

The Germany midfielder's contract is due to expire in June 2017 and Dortmund are widely expected to cash in on the influential midfielder if he does not sign a renewal.

Gundogan's uncle and representative Ilhan was spotted meeting with City sporting director Txiki Begiristain this week, fuelling speculation the 25-year-old may follow Pep Guardiola to the Etihad Stadium.

However, when asked about the meeting ahead of Dortmund's Europa League clash with Tottenham, Tuchel replied: "I do not understand what the fuss is all about.

"We also start planning for next season nice and early. That's the way things work in football.

"I am not disappointed about what's happened. Am I convinced that he will stay put? I will only be convinced he will stay once he signs a new deal.

"Ilkay knows what Dortmund are all about. He knows that he can develop here and become one of the team's leaders. He knows what he has at Dortmund."