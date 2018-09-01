Tuchel salutes 'physical and mental victory' over Nimes

Thomas Tuchel said his Paris Saint-Germain players had achieved "a physical and mental victory" after they survived a second-half fightback from Nimes to win 4-2 in Ligue 1.

The champions went in 2-0 up at half-time after goals from Neymar and Angel Di Maria put them in control at Stade des Costieres but Antonin Bobichon and Teji Savanier brought the hosts level.

A clinical finish from Kylian Mbappe restored PSG's lead and Edinson Cavani wrapped up a tense contest in stoppage time, but the drama was far from over.

Mbappe, who had borne the brunt of some unsubtle challenges throughout the match, was sent-off in the dying seconds for a push on Savanier, who also saw red for his challenge on the forward.

Tuchel said his players knew that a hostile atmosphere awaited them and, despite Mbappe's red, he was pleased with the way they handled the situation.

"There was a lot of resistance today, we knew and we answered, so I'm very happy with that," he told reporters.

"It was not a tactical match but, physically and technically, it was a great victory.

"The atmosphere was very difficult. The match was very complicated with a lot of duels on horrible terrain.

"It was a real cup match."