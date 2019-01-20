Tuchel stunned by PSG's nine-goal thrashing of Guingamp

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel was taken aback by his side's 9-0 demolition of Guingamp on Saturday.

Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani scored hat-tricks, while Neymar netted a double as PSG humiliated Guingamp in Paris.

PSG tied their record Ligue 1 winning margin, leaving German boss Tuchel stunned post-match.

"I have to think about it, but I don't think I've ever seen that before - 9-0 in a league game," Tuchel told reporters.

"We really wanted to score, we played with a lot of quality. We improved during the second half and played very smoothly with a good offensive structure. There were also a lot of attacks, a lot of players in the penalty area. We had a lot of opportunities to score and created many more chances.

"After the first, second, third goal, we played with a lot of confidence. We did simple things but very quickly and decisively. We are very satisfied and very happy."

Hat-trick hero Cavani, who passed the milestone of a century of goals at Parc des Princes, added: "The main thing was to beat Guingamp tonight after they had knocked us out of the Coupe de la Ligue.

"It showed that the team wants to keep doing great things and that that defeat was just a lack of concentration. It's up to us to keep going like that.

"I'm very happy to have scored my 100th and even my 101st goal at the Parc des Princes. I am in the club's history and I want to keep scoring goals to help my team. The 100th goal was a one-two between [Angel] Di Maria and Neymar, he put the ball on my head and I finished it off."