Tuchel trusts Schurrle to fill Aubameyang void

Andre Schurrle will get the chance to prove his worth in Borussia Dortmund's trip to Werder Bremen on Saturday in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed.

Schurrle joined BVB from Wolfsburg during the close season, but has thus far struggled to make an impact at Signal Iduna Park and has yet to score in seven Bundesliga outings.

But with star striker Aubameyang currently on Africa Cup of Nations, the 26-year-old is set to be given the chance to shine against Bremen.

"Andre will be the one starting up front, assuming nothing weird happens on the training pitch," Tuchel said at a news conference.

"He interprets the striker role in his own way and can give us something extra. This is a big chance for Andre to show what he can do."

Dortmund sit sixth ahead of the Bundesliga's return following the mid-season break, but Tuchel remains optimistic about his side's chances of reaching the Champions League with third-place Hertha Berlin just three points ahead.

"Direct qualification for the Champions League is our wish and our goal," he added.

"We have 18 games left to close the gap and catch the teams in front of us."